Kohli Fans Troll Rohit Sharma For Skipping South Africa Test Series

Rohit Sharma, India's recently appointed Test vice-captain, suffered a hand injury during a training session before the upcoming South Africa series. Rohit sustained the injury during a net practice before the Indian cricket squad and staff members were quarantined in Mumbai. This week, the squad will go to South Africa.

India A captain, Priyank Panchal, has been named as a replacement for Rohit Sharma.

Before the injury, Rohit Sharma was batting with Ajinkya Rahane. Both senior hitters chose to confront one over each of the three throwdown professionals.

The absence of an in-form and experienced player like Rohit Sharma will be a significant loss to Virat Kohli's team in the forthcoming series. The majority of fans agreed and were disappointed to see Rohit Sharma miss out. However, several fans suspected Rohit of habitually being hurt before SENA tours and trolled him for it.

Here are the reactions:

🇬🇧 Consistency 🇮🇳 Rohit Sharma pic.twitter.com/6HYGzUXnKA — Troll RCB Haters (@Troll_RCBHaters) December 13, 2021

No. Of games missed due to injury Virat Kohli since 2009 - 1

Rohit Sharma since 2020 - 16#FitnessMatter #fitness # — Mahmud Kohli😥💔 (@mahmudayan216) December 13, 2021

Rohit Sharma before OS Test series pic.twitter.com/oDXdYoG5hY — Naveen Reddy (@naveen8471) December 13, 2021

Good trick of rohit sharma to avoid overseas series 😂😂. — Pranav Baradkar 👨‍💻 (😷) (@BaradkarPranav) December 13, 2021