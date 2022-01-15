Kohli Fans Heartbroken Troll BCCI Politics, Blame Ganguly for Ouster

Team India skipper Virat Kohli stepped down as captain of Test matches on Saturday. This comes a day after India lost to South Africa in the 3rd Test match at Cape Town.

Kohli bid adieu to Test Captaincy this evening. In a Twitter message shared on his official handle, Kohli thanked BCCI for the opportunity and also Ravi Shastri. The former Indian Test captain also did not spare the chance to thank his teammates. Kohli expressed his deep gratitude to his colleagues for helping him take forward his vision in all the 7 years of his captaincy.

However, soon as news broke of Kohli quitting his captaincy, netizens trolled Ganguly and BCCI and blamed them for Kohli's ouster. They said that BCCI can never find a cricketer with such a deep passion for the game.

Have a look...

Indian cricket fans to bcci, ganguly after Virat Kohli sudden retirement from test cricket captaincy too.... #viratkholi #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/o6W9oFFiZ2 — Bella Ciao (Chai) (@punjabiii_munda) January 15, 2022

Also Read: I Have Done My Job As Test Captain With Absolute Honesty, Says Kohli

Kohli stepping down from test captaincy proves there's something really weird going on the inside. No way i thought we would have a different test captain before he retires from the format. BCCI behaving like a soap opera now. — Heisenberg ☢ (@internetumpire) January 15, 2022