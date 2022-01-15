Kohli Fans Heartbroken Troll BCCI Politics, Blame Ganguly for Ouster

Jan 15, 2022, 19:31 IST
Team India skipper Virat Kohli stepped down as captain of Test matches on Saturday. This comes a day after India lost to South Africa in the 3rd Test match at Cape Town. 

Kohli bid adieu to Test Captaincy this evening. In a Twitter message shared on his official handle, Kohli thanked BCCI for the opportunity and also Ravi Shastri. The former Indian Test captain also did not spare the chance to thank his teammates. Kohli expressed his deep gratitude to his colleagues for helping him take forward his vision in all the 7 years of his captaincy. 

However, soon as news broke of Kohli quitting his captaincy, netizens trolled Ganguly and BCCI and blamed them for Kohli's ouster. They said that BCCI can never find a cricketer with such a deep passion for the game. 

