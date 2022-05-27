Know Why Pakistan Is Out Of Hockey World Cup 2023

Pakistan has failed to qualify for the FIH men's world cup. The news is hard to digest for Pakistani players and fans that they didn't qualify for the second time.

The first match of the ongoing Asia Cup between India and Pakistan ended in a 1-1 draw. In the second match against Japan, Pakistan lost 1-3. As a result, the chances of qualifying for the World Cup were dependent on the match between India and Indonesia.

In the last match between India and Indonesia, India defeated Indonesia 16-0 to qualify for the Asia Cup knockout stage. India's qualification for the World Cup was in their own hands. Even a win over poor Indonesia would not have secured them a place in the knockout round.

After India took a 6-0 lead at halftime at the GBK Sports Complex Hockey Stadium in Jakarta, Dispan Tirkey and Abharan Sudev flipped the game on its head.

Also Read: Action Against RCB Player For Breaching IPL Code Of Conduct

Two minutes later, Abharan Sudev scored to extend India's advantage to 11-0. Dipsan Tirkey scored his second to extend India's lead to 11-0. Tirkey then completed his hat-trick with a penalty corner before Sudev added another goal in the 54th minute.

A minute later, Tirkey finally scored the clinching goal for India before ruining Pakistan's chances of qualifying a minute later with a 16th goal.

India won the match by a huge margin to qualify for the World Cup. With this victory over Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, and Malaysia have qualified for the FIH World Cup 2023, which will be hosted by India, leaving Pakistan out of the competition.