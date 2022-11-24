Know Why #Casteist BCCI is Trending On Twitter?

The Indian team for the ODI series against Bangladesh was announced by the BCCI. Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav have been left out of this squad.

Suryakumar Yadav is presently in New Zealand as part of the Indian squad competing in the ODI series. However, he was not named to the squad for the series against Bangladesh. As a result, some supporters have started the hashtag #Casteist BCCI" on social media. Later in the trend, there were several tweets under the name of Sanju Samson.

Suryakumar Yadav has been in amazing form. He hit a T20 century against England during the England trip, and recently struck a century against the Kiwis on the New Zealand tour, earning him the title of 'Man of the Series." Suryakumar Yadav has been playing continuously since the Asia Cup 2022, so as per reports, the Indian Cricket Board decided to give him a break and not select him for the one-day series against Bangladesh.

However, fans have accused the BCCI of having caste politics, so Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, and T Natarajan did not get a place in Team India.

Here are a few tweets:

Many people say that there is no discrimination in cricket then what is this?#Casteist_BCCI pic.twitter.com/0ct4E4eJIm — Pankaj kumar yadav (@pankajk55132527) November 24, 2022

BCCI should try Pant and Rahul in bowling, batting is beyond their capability.#Casteist_BCCI — Vikas Nag (@VikasNag_) November 24, 2022

Almost every single player from Tamilnadu belongs to one community. Ashwin, Srikanth, Sadagopan Ramesh, Dinesh Karthik, Murali Karthik... Of course players such as Natarajan, Badrinath hardly get any chance and ignored.#Casteist_BCCI — Vikki - விக்கி 🇮🇳 (@vikranthprasann) November 24, 2022