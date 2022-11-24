Know Why #Casteist BCCI is Trending On Twitter?

Nov 24, 2022, 16:42 IST
The Indian team for the ODI series against Bangladesh was announced by the BCCI. Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav have been left out of this squad.

Suryakumar Yadav is presently in New Zealand as part of the Indian squad competing in the ODI series. However, he was not named to the squad for the series against Bangladesh. As a result, some supporters have started the hashtag #Casteist BCCI" on social media. Later in the trend, there were several tweets under the name of Sanju Samson.

Suryakumar Yadav has been in amazing form. He hit a T20 century against England during the England trip, and recently struck a century against the Kiwis on the New Zealand tour, earning him the title of 'Man of the Series." Suryakumar Yadav has been playing continuously since the Asia Cup 2022, so as per reports, the Indian Cricket Board decided to give him a break and not select him for the one-day series against Bangladesh.

However, fans have accused the BCCI of having caste politics, so Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, and T Natarajan did not get a place in Team India.

Here are a few tweets:

