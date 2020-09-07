Sachin Tendulkar's love for food is no surprise. He loves to cook food for his family and has a penchant for new cuisines. Whenever Sachin gets time, he turns into a chef and prepares some special recipes in his own way. Many times he said that it was a pleasure to cook for his friends and family and he enjoys cooking thoroughly.

On Sunday, the Indian cricket legend posted a couple of pictures on Instagram. In the photos, one could see him preparing his favourite snack, 'Vada Pav', one of the famous fast foods in Mumbai. Suddenly a cute cat looked on from behind the wall as Sachin was doing his dish.

Sachin shared the posts on Instagram with the caption, "Vada Pav was, is and always will be one of my favourite snacks. Also had an unexpected visitor who looked keen to have one too... Swipe to see the visitor." Here is the post.

Harbhajan Singh commented on Sachin's post, requesting him to prepare a Vada Pav for him as well. Recently, Bhajji decided to pull out of IPL 2020. He said that due to personal reasons, he has been staying out of IPL this year.

Sachin Tendulkar on his 25th wedding anniversary prepared mango kulfi for his family members. He shared the recipe on his Instagram and captioned it as, "A Surprise for our Wedding Anniversary. Made this Mango Kulfi as a surprise for everyone at home on our 25th wedding anniversary." Here is the post.