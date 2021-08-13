KL Rahul's Would-be Father-in-law Suneil Shetty Reaction to Cricketer's Ton

On day one of the second Test between England and India at Lord's, KL Rahul achieved his sixth Test century. It was his first Test century since September 2018. On the occasion, KL Rahul's rumored girlfriend Athiya Shetty's father, actor Suniel Shetty, congratulated the batsman on his achievement.

Suniel Shetty, who celebrated his birthday on Wednesday, took to Instagram and posted a small video of KL Rahul during India's match against England and thanked him for the unique present.

He captioned, "100 at the Mecca of cricket! Congratulations and God bless baba "Ps: thank you for my bday gift!

Athiya Shetty, too, shared the same video on her Instagram stories. KL Rahul reacted to that video and dropped a heart and a series of hug emojis.