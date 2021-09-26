KL Rahul's Reaction To Athiya Shetty Ignoring His Video Calls

Cricketer KL Rahul and actor Athiya Shetty are rumored to be a celebrity couple who never miss a chance to flirt on social media. Once again, the current Punjab Kings team captain posted an Instagram Story to offer a glimpse of the couple's video call problems.

When KL Rahul asked his Instagram fans how he should spend his day, he received a beautiful response from his rumored girlfriend Athiya Shetty, who asked him to video call her.

Athiya wrote, "You should defs FaceTime me."

In response to her request, Rahul shared a photo of himself with a person dressed as a cat, frowning at the camera, and wrote, "Our face when you don't pick up @athiyashetty."

For quite some time, Athiya and Rahul have been rumored to be dating. Suniel Shetty has spoken about his daughter Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul on many occasions. They have yet to confirm their connection.

Meanwhile, Rahul is in the United Arab Emirates for the present Indian Premier League season. Earlier this week, he became the IPL's second-fastest batsman to reach 3,000 runs, after only Chris Gayle. He is also the quickest Indian to attain this milestone.