KL Rahul Team India Captain For ODIs, Check Fans Reactions

A lot has changed in the Indian batting setup, with Virat Kohli standing down as all-formats captain and Rohit Sharma taking over as Indian white-ball skipper.

Since Rohit Sharma has been ruled out of the series due to an injury, KL Rahul was selected as the stand-by skipper. KL Rahul was initially appointed the Indian team's vice-captain.

KL Rahul captained India for the first time in his 39th ODI. India lost by 31 runs on Wednesday against South Africa. Despite great innings from Virat Kohli (51) and Shikar Dhawan (79), as well as Shardul Thakur (50*), Team India was unable to win the match.

On the other hand, a section of netizens trolled KL Rahul for his captaincy and few netizens supported him.

Here are the reactions:

KL Rahul is not looking as 'Proactive Captain', he's just 'Reactive Captain' till now!#KLRahul — 𝗣𝗿𝗶𝘁𝗮𝗺 𝗗𝗶𝗽𝗮𝗸 𝗦𝗼𝗻𝗷𝗲 (@SonjePritam) January 20, 2022

Also Read: 2022 My Last Season, Says Tennis Star Sania Mirza