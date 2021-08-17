KL Rahul To Marry Athiya Shetty After IPL?

There is something special about cricketers and actresses falling in love. KL Rahul's relationship with Athiya Shetty is no longer a secret. While the pair hasn’t said anything yet, their Instagram photos, romantic captions, and comments speak for themselves. Recently, the duo was spotted in England during the World Test Championship Final match. However, it appears like KL Rahul is ready to make things official with Athiya.

KL Rahul is currently playing a Test series against England. On day one of the second test match, KL Rahul excelled with brilliant innings and scored 129 runs. The partnership of KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma made a great stand for India.

Athiya Shetty's father, Sunil Shetty, praised KL Rahul for his bright innings and posted a video on Instagram. This shows that Sunil Shetty also agreed to their wedding.

Currently, KL Rahul is heading into a busy schedule. After the England series, he will play for Punjab Kings in IPL 2021, which resumes on September 19. BCCI hasn’t announced the team for the prestigious ICC T20 World Cup Series.

Based on the sources, if KL Rahul is in the World Cup team, he will tie the knot after the World Cup. Otherwise, the rumored pair will be official after the IPL.

In recent years, some of our cricketers have married actresses. Virat Kohli married Anushka Sharma, Harbhajan Singh married Geeta Basra, KL Rahul's best friend Hardik Pandya married Natasha Stankovic, and Yuvraj Singh married Hazel Keech. It appears that our divas have a thing for cricketers.