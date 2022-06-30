KL Rahul Injury Update: Check Out The Response Of Cricketer After Surgery

Indian vice-captain KL Rahul missed the India tour of South Africa and the England series owing to injury. In his recent Instagram post, he gave updates on his fitness and thanked fans for their prayers.

"Hello everyone. It's been a tough couple of weeks, but the surgery was successful. I'm healing and recovering well. My road to recovery has begun. Thank you for your messages and prayers. See you soon."

Earlier this month, Rahul was slated to captain India in a five-match T20I series against South Africa. However, due to an injury suffered prior to the commencement of the competition, Rishabh Pant was named captain.

Also Read: IND vs ENG T20I: India's Team For Ireland Series Likely To Play First T20I Against England

Indian cricketers Krunal Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, and his supporters sent him recovery messages.