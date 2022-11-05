KL Rahul Drops Special Birthday Wish For Her Girlfriend Athiya Shetty

Bollywood Actress Athiya Shetty is celebrating her birthday today (November 5). Her boyfriend, Cricketer KL Rahul wished her on social media. Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul have been dating for quite some time. It is widely assumed that the pair is about to take a break and marry. While Athiya Shetty is an actress, KL Rahul is the captain of the Lucknow Super Giants and the vice-captain of the India national team.

KL Rahul also shared a couple of mushy pictures with Athiya Shetty and wrote a sweet caption that read, "Happy birthday to my (joker emoji) you make everything better (red heart emoji). In the comments section, Athiya responded and wrote, "Love you" with a heart-shaped emoji. Rahul's gesture on Athiya's birthday has stunned fans of the rumored pair. Rahul's followers quickly flooded the comments area with heartfelt sentiments for the actress and birthday greetings.

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul first appeared together in public last year at the launch of Ahaan Shetty's first film Tadap. There were reports that the rumored couple will get married in three months in Mumbai

