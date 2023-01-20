KL Rahul-Athiya Wedding Guests List

KL Rahul, an Indian cricketer, is set to marry his long-term girlfriend Athiya Shetty on January 23 in Suniel Shetty's Khandala farmhouse. The preparations for Rahul and Athiya's spectacular wedding are well underway. Both families are presently keeping their wedding plans private, but Rahul and Athiya are planning a lavish wedding reception. According to sources, the wedding reception would take place after the IPL 2023.

Due to their hectic schedules, KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty have struggled to find time for marriage, and they want to finally say yes to each other within this small period.

According to HT, pre-wedding celebrations (Sangeet and Mehendi rituals) will start on January 21, and marriage on January 23. Only close family members and friends from both families will attend the wedding. Salman Khan, Jackie Shroff, Akshay Kumar, Anushka Sharma, and Virat Kohli might attend the marriage.

However, it is unclear whether Virat Kohli will attend the wedding because he is currently engaged in an ODI series against New Zealand.

