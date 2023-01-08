KL Rahul - Athiya Shetty's Wedding Venue Fixed!

Indian Vice-captain KL Rahul and Bollywood Actress Athiya Shetty's marriage rumors have been doing rounds for quite some time. Earlier, there were reports that KL Rahul took leave in January for marriage, and because of this, he was not selected for India vs Sri Lanka T20I Series.

The fact that Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul are getting married is well known, but the exact date has yet to be confirmed. While the pair and their respective families remain tight-lipped, the newest rumour has it that the two will marry in Suniel Shetty's Khandala mansion. The small-scale wedding will be followed by a lavish banquet in Mumbai.

As per the latest reports, the Sunil Shetty and KL Rahul families were planning to invite sports players and Bollywood actors for the reception. It is known that Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul have been dating for a couple of years. They made their relationship public in 2021.

