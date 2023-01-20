KL Rahul – Athiya Shetty Wedding Venue Pictures

The wedding of KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty will allegedly take place on January 23, 2023, and will be a three-day extravaganza beginning on January 21

According to reports, the pre-wedding festivities would take place at Athiya's father, actor Suniel Shetty's house in Khandala

Let's have a look at Khandala farmhouse pictures

Khandala family residence on a hilltop. The sprawling farmhouse is nestled in the woods and has large gardens, stone sculptures, calming decor, a swimming pool, and much more.

Sunil Shetty

The latest picture reveals fairy light decorations outside KL Rahul's Mumbai house, which is already decked out for the festivities

Also Read: KL Rahul – Athiya Shetty Marriage: Couple To Host Grand Party After IPL, Reports