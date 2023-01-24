KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty Wedding Reception Date, Venue

KL Rahul- Athiya Shetty Wedding: KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty married on Monday at Suniel Shetty's Khandala house, which only close friends and family members attended. While the wedding was kept private, it was revealed that KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty will have a grand reception. According to sources, the newlyweds' guest list for their lavish party would include nearly 3000 people.

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty confirmed their wedding on social media accounts and shared marriage pictures. “In your light, I learn how to love…” Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that’s given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness,” captioned the couple.

On Monday, media questioned Athiya's father, Suniel Shetty, about the reception date. "Reception will be held after IPL 2023," the actor said.

For the uninitiated, the Indian Premier League 2023 will take place between April 1 and June 4. It appears like the newlyweds will take an extended rest before having a lavish reception celebration.

