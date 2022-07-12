KL Rahul- Athiya Shetty Set To Tie Knot On This Date, Reports

KL Rahul, the Indian vice-captain and Lucknow Super Giants Captain, and actress Athiya Shetty have been dating for quite some time now. Their marriage has become the talk of the town. Based on reports, KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty will get married in the next three months.

"Rahul's parents were in Mumbai recently to meet Athiya's family. The couple and their family went to visit the new house where they would be moving in soon. The wedding is scheduled to take place in Mumbai over the next three months, "a news portal reported.

Athiya Shetty recently travelled to Germany with K L Rahul for his treatment. Due to an injury, the cricketer was forced to withdraw from India's tour of England. The 30-year-old man who had a groin injury had surgery in Germany. Rahul will stay for roughly a month, according to the source, and Athiya will be by his side during his rehabilitation.

Also Read: APL 2022: Know About The First Team To Enter Playoffs

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul first appeared together in public last year at the launch of Ahaan Shetty's first film, Tadap.