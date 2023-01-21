KL Rahul- Athiya Shetty Pre Wedding First Picture Out

Jan 21, 2023, 16:15 IST
- Sakshi Post

The KL Rahul - Athiya Shetty wedding is only two days away, thus wedding preparations are in full gear. The two lovebirds will marry on January 23 at Sunil Shetty's Khandala house.

                                             PC@Twitter

The first image of the wedding and accompanying events' decor has widely surfaced on social media. The Jashan estate, nestled among hills, is nothing short of a spectacular-looking resort. The wedding celebrations continue tonight with the mehndi and sangeet ceremony.

                                             PC@Twitter

It is yet unclear whether any Bollywood A-listers or cricketers will attend the wedding. Rahul Athiya's wedding will be a traditional South Indian affair. 

Also Read: IND vs NZ 2nd ODI: Rohit Sharma Forgets Team Decision After Winning Toss, Video Viral


Read More:

Tags: 
KL Rahul
Advertisement
Back to Top