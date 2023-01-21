KL Rahul- Athiya Shetty Pre Wedding First Picture Out

The KL Rahul - Athiya Shetty wedding is only two days away, thus wedding preparations are in full gear. The two lovebirds will marry on January 23 at Sunil Shetty's Khandala house.

The first image of the wedding and accompanying events' decor has widely surfaced on social media. The Jashan estate, nestled among hills, is nothing short of a spectacular-looking resort. The wedding celebrations continue tonight with the mehndi and sangeet ceremony.

It is yet unclear whether any Bollywood A-listers or cricketers will attend the wedding. Rahul Athiya's wedding will be a traditional South Indian affair.

