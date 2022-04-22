KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty To Move Into New House In Mumbai. Check Out The Rent

Athiya Shetty, a Bollywood actress, has made news in recent months due to her relationship with Indian cricketer KL Rahul. Following the marriage of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, rumours of Athiya and KL Rahul's marriage began to circulate on social media. The couple and their loved ones have yet to issue a statement.

There were rumours that Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul would marry at the end of this year. They will get married in a South Indian wedding tradition. According to recent media reports, the couple has rented a residence in Mumbai.

According to Pinkvilla, the pair would live together in a sea-facing 4BHK property on Carter Road in Bandra. The residence will be rented for Rs 10 lakh per month. However, there is no official confirmation.

Athiya is frequently seen with KL Rahul in international cricket tournaments. Last year, the pair made their relationship official on Instagram.