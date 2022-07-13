KL Rahul- Athiya Shetty Marriage: Here's How Tadap Heroine Reacts On Marriage Reports

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty's wedding has become the talk of the town. Earlier, there were reports that KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty will get married in three months.

According to India Today, Athiya and KL Rahul were planning to marry within the next three months. The couple's families just met, and the preparations for their weddings are underway. The two stars' families gathered at KL Rahul and Athiya's house, where they would live together after their marriage.

Reacting to these reports, Athiya Shetty wrote on her Instagram story that " I hope I'm invited to this wedding that's take place in 3 months, lol"

On the other hand, Athiya Shetty's father Sunil Shetty also reacted to the wedding preparations and said that "No, nothing has been arranged yet!" Athiya Shetty recently accompanied K L Rahul to Germany for treatment. The cricketer was forced to withdraw from India's tour of England due to an injury. In Germany, a 30-year-old man with a groin injury had surgery.