KL Rahul – Athiya Shetty Marriage: Couple To Host Grand Party After IPL, Reports

Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty and Indian cricketer KL Rahul's marriage has been the talk of the town for quite some time. Their wedding will be the year's first high-profile wedding. As per reports, the couple will tie the knot on January 23, 2023.

According to IndiaToday, the couple's wedding would be low-key. No one from the film industry has been invited to the event. However, there is speculation that Athiya and KL Rahul will throw a big party once the IPL (Indian Premier League) concludes in May.

"Given the arduous cricket schedules, a wedding feast for the film industry and cricket bigwigs is planned to invite after the IPL concludes in May," a source told the Times of India.

Videos and photos of decorations outside a Bandra building have been circulated, linking them to the couple's wedding celebrations. Their wedding will most likely be held in Khandala at Suniel Shetty's home.

