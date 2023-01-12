KL Rahul – Athiya Shetty To Get Married On This Date

Bollywood Actress Athiya Shetty and Indian Cricketer KL Rahul's marriage has been in the headlines for quite some time. Although the formal dates have yet to be revealed, the latest sources indicate that the couple will marry on January 23 in Khandala. If the reports were true, the wedding of Athiya and KL Rahul is the first Bollywood wedding of the year.

According to Pinkvilla, the pre-wedding celebrations will begin on January 21 and the couple will marry on January 23 in the presence of family and close friends at Suniel Shetty's Khandala home. Both families are happy about the wedding, and preparations are well underway. However, the family members remained tight-lipped about marriage news.

It is known that Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul made their relationship public during the launch of Ahan Shetty's first film Tadap. Since then, the pair has been going strong.

Currently, KL Rahul is playing in the ODI series against Sri Lanka. If the report is true KL Rahul might miss the ODI series against New Zealand which will begin on January 18.

