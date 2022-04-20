KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty Wedding Confirmed, Check Date

Cricket and cinema are two of India's most exciting industries. People in these two occupations have a sizable fan following, and will meet on a regular basis. There were many Cricket players who got married to Bollywood actresses. Virat-Anushka, Harbhajan Singh-Geeta Basra, Zaheer Khan-Sagarika Ghatge, and many more. One such couple is KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty, who have millions of followers.

Indian cricketer KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty have been dating for many years, but they did not officially announce their relationship.

Based on reports, KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty will get married soon. According to Pinkvilla, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul are planning a South Indian wedding. According to a source close to the Shetty family, wedding preparations have already begun. Athiya and KL Rahul are both highly special to both of their parents. The couple may marry before the end of 2022.

Suniel Shetty is a South Indian who was born in Mulki to a Mangalorean Tulu-speaking family. KL Rahul is from Mangalore as well. As a result, the pair will allegedly have a South Indian wedding ceremony.

On KL Rahul's birthday (April 18), his girlfriend Athiya Shetty shared adorable pictures on social media.