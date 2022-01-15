KKR Team Announces Bowling Coach for IPL 2022

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have officially announced the appointment of Bharat Arun as bowling coach for the next IPL season.

KKR head coach Brendon McCullum stated, "A hearty welcome to B Arun to the KKR coaching staff. With a strong and successful international background, I'm confident Arun will complement the current team, and I look forward to working with him."

Bharat Arun expressed his excitement about the chance, saying, "I'm extremely excited and looking forward to becoming a part of a very popular franchise like the Knight Riders." I have admired the Knight Riders franchise not just for its success in the IPL and other T20 competitions across the world, but also for the way it is professionally operated. "

🚨 𝘼𝙉𝙉𝙊𝙐𝙉𝘾𝙀𝙈𝙀𝙉𝙏 🚨 We are delighted to introduce you to our new bowling coach! Welcome to the Knight Riders family, Bharat Arun 💜💛#KKR #AmiKKR #IPL2022 #BharatArun pic.twitter.com/MpAXJMa67C — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) January 14, 2022

Bharat Arun was India's bowling coach until recently, and he was instrumental in helping the Indian team reach new heights. He played for India in Tests and ODIs and was a very successful domestic player for Tamil Nadu.