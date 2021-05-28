Kids Have Reunion, Legends Stay Together Forever: Vinod Kambli

The popular English TV show F.R.I.E.N.D.S. is currently dominating the social media space. The superhit American sitcom from the late 1990s has a large fan base among the younger generation. The primary cast of the popular American television show reunited for one final time for F.R.I.E.N.D.S: The Reunion, an unscripted special episode.

Many current and former cricketers took to their official accounts to post retro photographs of their relevant ‘reunions,' and the cricket fraternity was also involved in the trend on social media.

Vinod Kambli, a former Indian cricketer, had a different take on the highly awaited F.R.I.E.N.D.S Reunion. He hilariously trolled the much-awaited episode.

Vinod Kambli shared a picture of himself and Sachin Tendulkar on Twitter and captioned it as Kids have Reunion Legends stay together forever!