Kidambi Srikanth Unforgettable Shots at Hylo Open

India's badminton player Kidambi Srikanth defeated higher-ranked Angus Ng Ka-Long to advance to the semi-finals of the Hylo Open Super 500 competition in Germany. In a nail-biting encounter, Srikanth won 21-11, 12-21, 21-19.

Srikanth made it all the way through the first game, winning 21-11. Angus Ng roared back into the match, dominating the second game and winning it 21-12.

The final round was evenly contested until Srikanth seized a 20-15 advantage. Srikanth had five match points, but he wasted four of them before eventually winning.

With the victory, Srikanth equaled Angus's head-to-head record. Both shuttlers now have three victories over each other. In the semifinals, Srikanth will face Malaysian Lee Zii Jia.

Srikanth had previously lost the French Open in the second round after a defeat to top seed Kento Momota. The Rio quarterfinalist gave it his all to equal the Japanese and held a two-point lead at the conclusion of the decider, but lost the men's singles second round, 18-21, 22-20, 21-19 in 79 minutes.