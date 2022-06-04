Khelo India Youth Games Opening Ceremony Guests List And Streaming Time

The fourth edition of the Khelo India Youth Games is all set to begin on June 4th at 7.30 p.m. with a grand opening. Union Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah will be the chief guest at the Khelo India Youth Games 2021 launch on Saturday in Panchkula, Haryana.

This is the fourth edition of the Khelo India Youth Games, India's largest national grassroots sports competition, which was launched by the Central Government in 2018.

Chief Guests:

The opening ceremony will be attended by Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Singh Thakur, and Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Nisith Pramanik. Other Haryana dignitaries, including State Sports Minister Sandeep Singh, will also attend the event.

Total Games:

In total, 4,700 athletes, including 2,262 girls, will compete in 25 sports for 269 gold, 269 silver, and 358 bronze medals from the games, which will begin on June 4th and end on June 13th. The games will include 25 sports, including five indigenous Indian games: Kalaripayattu, Thang-Ta, Gatka, Mallakhamba, and Yogasana.

Where to watch the Opening Ceremony:

On TV: The fourth edition of Khelo India's opening ceremony will be broadcast on Star Sports.

Online: Disney+Hotstar