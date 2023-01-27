Khelo India Youth Games Opening Ceremony Date, Time and Guest List

The Khelo India Youth Games, one of India's most major domestic sporting events, will go off on January 30 with a dazzling opening ceremony. The inaugural ceremony, which will take place in Bhopal, will signal the commencement of the multi-disciplinary event. The Khelo India Youth Games opening ceremony will commence at 6:00 p.m. IST (Indian Standard Time). This year water sports is set to make its debut at the Khelo India Youth Games.

When is the Khelo India Youth Games Opening Ceremony?

The opening ceremony of the Khelo India Youth Games is on January 30

At what time the Khelo India Youth Games Opening Ceremony will start?

The Khelo India Youth Games opening ceremony will start on January 30 at 6:00 PM

Who will attend the opening ceremony?

Renowned stars like Shaan, Neeti Mohan, and Shiva Mani will attend the ceremony.

How to get entry passes for the opening ceremony?

Interested fans can book their entry pass registration on the Khelo India website.

