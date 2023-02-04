Khelo India Youth Games 2023: Telangana Lokesh Reddy Wins Gold In Badminton

Khelo Youth Games 2023: Lokesh Reddy of Telangana won gold in the boy's singles badminton after defeating Punjab's Abhinav in three sets on Friday at the 5th Khelo India Youth Games in Kampu, Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. In a tough match, Lokesh Reddy defeated Abhinav 21-19, 15-21, 22-20.

Sumit Kumar earned a bronze medal in the 1500 meters race. G Nidhi and MD Bilal lost their semifinal bouts, giving the State boxers two additional bronze medals for the day.

Currently, Maharashtra is leading the Khelo India medal tally with 43 medals, which includes 14 gold, 17 silver, and 12 bronze. Madhya Pradesh and Haryana were in second and third place respectively. Fans can watch the Khleo India Youth Games on Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar

