Khelo India Youth Games 2023 Schedule, Venue, List Of Games

Khelo India Youth Games 2023 will be held in Shaurya Smarak in Bhopal from January 30 to February 11, 2023. The torch mascot and theme song of the Khelo India Youth Games 2023 were released by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. The main goal of the Khelo India Games 2023 is to enthusiasm among the youth. Children who are interested in sports will be given the opportunity to pursue a career in sports through the Khelo India Youth Games. Here are the other details about Khelo India Youth Games

When will the Khelo India Youth Games start?

The 5th season of the Khelo India Youth Games will start on January 30 and ends on February 11.

Where will Khelo India Youth Games will held?

Khelo India Games 2023 will be held in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.

Eligibility for Khelo India Youth Games:

The candidate must be a student at any school. Students under the age of 17 can compete in the Under-17 category, while youngsters under the age of 21 can compete in the Under-21 category.

Required documents to participate in the Khelo India Youth Games:

Aadhar Card, Passport Size Photo, Bank Account Passbook Details, School bonafide certificate, and Identity certificate

List of Games:

Athletics, Archery, Basketball, Boxing, Badminton, Cycling, Chess, Football, Gymnastics, Hockey, Handball, Judo, Karate, Kho-kho, Kabaddi, Shooting, Swimming, Table tennis, Taekwondo, Tennis, Weightlifting, Volleyball, Wrestling, Wushu and Water sports

