Khelo India Second Edition in Karnataka, PM Modi Chief Guest

The second edition of 'Khelo India' university-level sports will begin on March 5, 2022, at the Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. The event will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has been invited by the state government.

A decision was made in this regard at a meeting presided over by Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan and Youth Empowerment and Sports Minister K C Narayana Gowda.

The event will last 12 days and is expected to cost Rs 40 crores. In total, 3,182 athletes from 158 universities will compete in 18 sports events. The event will be coordinated by approximately 6,000 support personnel.