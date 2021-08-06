Khel Ratna Award to be Named After Major Dhyan Chand: PM Modi

The Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award has been renamed the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Friday. This revelation comes only a day after India's men won bronze in hockey at the Tokyo Olympics, and just hours after India's women missed out on their first-ever Olympic medal.

Dhyan Chand is recognized as one of the all-time best hockey players. India had dominated hockey on the international stage for decades, and they were unbeatable at the Olympics. Dhyan Chand was instrumental in India's gold medal victories in the Olympics in 1928, 1932, and 1936.

Major Dhyan Chand was among India’s foremost sportspersons who brought honour and pride for India. It is fitting that our nation’s highest sporting honour will be named after him. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 6, 2021

India earned its first Olympic hockey medal since 1980 on Thursday when the men's team overcame Germany in a tight match.

Previously, the Khel Ratna was named after former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

Modi tweeted, "I have been getting many requests from citizens across India to name the Khel Ratna Award after Major Dhyan Chand. I thank them for their views.

"Respecting their sentiment, the Khel Ratna Award will hereby be called the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award."

He has talked on the phone with all five of India's Olympic medalists in Tokyo and has even invited the group to Red Fort on August 15.