KGF Maker Hombale Films-RCB Deal, Deets Inside

Hombale Films, the producers of the 'KGF' series and 'Salaar,' has signed an exclusive agreement with the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to commemorate the start of a new chapter in sports and cinema entertainment partnership.

Royal Challengers Bangalore tweeted that " In a first of its kind partnership, RCB &@hombalefilms are coming together to build an association at the intersection of sports, movies, multi-format content, and more. It is the confluence of two icons with a shared purpose of - Born in Bangalore to thrill the nation."

Also Read: Not Any Experienced Franchise, This Debutante Team With Not A Single Loss Could Win IPL 2022

Here is the video:

On the professional front, Royal Challengers Bangalore are in the third spot after winning three matches in four games.