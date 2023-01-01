Key Points From India Cricket Review Meeting: BCCI Takes Major Decisions

BCCI Review Meeting: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) conducted the Team India (Senior Men) review meeting in Mumbai on Sunday. BCCI president Roger Binny, Honorary Secretary Jay Shah, Indian Captain Rohit Sharma, Team India Head Coach Rahul Dravid, Head of Cricket (NCA) VVS Laxman, and Chairman of Senior Men Selection Committee Chetan Sharma all attended the meeting.

During the conference, the topics of player availability, workload management, and fitness requirements were also thoroughly examined, as was the route to the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

Key recommendations -

"The emerging players will have to play a substantial domestic season to be eligible for selection to the national team. The Yo-Yo Test and Dexa will now be part of the selection criteria and implemented in the customized roadmaps of the central pool of players," BCCI said in a statement

"Keeping in mind the Men’s FTP and preparations for ICC CWC 2023, the NCA will work in tandem with the IPL Franchisee to monitor the targeted Indian players participating in the IPL 2023," the statement reads

As per reports, BCCI has shortlisted 20 players for ODI World Cup 2023. The BCCI has decided to reinstate the Yo-Yo test, which was previously declared mandatory by then-head coach Ravi Shastri and captain Virat Kohli. However, the contentious Yo-Yo exam has been phased out in recent years. With mounting worries over player fitness, the new Indian cricket board leadership has determined that there would be no compromise on the fitness front, with the Yo-Yo test serving as the primary criterion.

Also Read: Rishabh Pant Likely to Miss IPL 2023, Deets Inside