Kevin Pietersen Sings Praises of PM Modi, There's Nothing Political About This!

Sep 25, 2021, 14:49 IST
- Sakshi Post

Former English cricketer Kevin Pietersen praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking a stand for the world's rhino species and praised his leadership for India's growing rhino population.

Kevin Pietersen tweeted, "Thank you, Narendra Modi. A global leader standing up for the planet's rhino species. If only more leaders would do the same. And this is the reason why rhino numbers in India are rising exponentially. What a hero! "

"Commendable effort by team Assam. The One-horned Rhino is India's pride and all steps will be taken for its well-being," PM Modi tweeted.

On World Rhino Day, September 22, In an effort to stop traffickers, the Assam government burnt 2,479 rhino horns on Wednesday, the world's largest stockpile destroyed in a single day, to obscure the fact that the horns have magical medical powers.

