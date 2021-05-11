Kevin Petersen Emotional Tweet In Hindi On India

Former England cricketer and commentator Kevin Petersen shared a passionate tweet in Hindi.''I left India, but... my thoughts are still there. I keep thinking of the country that has poured so much love and affection on me."

The Corona second wave had shook India, and people could face this tough time with courage. "Please stay safe. This too shall pass but you'll have to be careful." tweeted Kevin

मैंने भारत छोड़ दिया हो सकता है, लेकिन मैं अभी भी ऐसे देश के बारे में सोच रहा हूँ जिसने मुझे बहुत प्यार और स्नेह दिया है। कृपया लोग सुरक्षित रहें। यह समय बीत जाएगा लेकिन आपको सावधान रहना होगा। 🙏🏽 — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) May 11, 2021

Pietersen was in India for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 as a commentator. After several players and support staff from various teams tested positive for COVID-19, the league was postponed last week.

Since the IPL was postponed, Pietersen has been tweeting messages of support for India. He tweeted another message last week regarding the Covid19. He tweeted that "India - it's heartbreaking to see a country I love so much suffering!