Keeping This Player Out Cost India T20 World Cup 2022?

After a strong Super 12 performance, India was defeated by England in the T20 World Cup 2022 semi-finals by a 10-wicket margin. The bowling unit struggled to pick wickets after setting a target of 169 in Adelaide, as England's opening duo of Jos Buttler and Alex Hales controlled the game.

The Indian team excluded Yuzvendra Chahal from playing XI throughout the tournament. Shane Watson said that the Men in Blue lost an opportunity by not playing the leg-spinner.

"Another mistake was not playing Yuzi Chahal. He has travelled the world playing T20 cricket. On the Adelaide pitch, even Liam Livingstone had some success. Not playing Chahal was a squandered chance," Watson stated in an interview with booking.com.

"The Indian starters were hesitant. Finally, everything comes down to a fear of failure. This is never a good attitude to have when facing the finest opponents, especially in T20 cricket, when you have to take the game on. It was an excellent batting surface. However, both Rohit and Rahul fell into a trap. England has dominated the shorter forms in recent years because it plays brave cricket," he remarked.

In Australia, 170 is considered an excellent score on most pitches. However, Adelaide is a high-scoring stadium, and the pitch assessment stated that it was a really good wicket. 168 was never going to work. Given England's batting firepower, 180-190 was enough. And India only reached that score because of Pandya's knock in the final five overs," he continued.

