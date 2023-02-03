KCC 2023 Tickets Bookings and Price Details
Kannada Chalanachita Cup(KCC 2023) is back with its third edition. The much-awaited KCC 2023 T10 cricket tournament will be held on February 24 and 25 at Chinna Swamy Stadium, Bengaluru. Former international cricketers and Kannada actors will participate in this league which will be an eye feast for the fans.
Suresh Raina, Brian Lara, Chris Gayle, Subramaniam Badrinath, Herschelle Gibbs, and Tillakaratne Dilshan are among the former cricketers who will compete in the competition. Star actors Shiva Rajkumar, Sudeepa, Daali Dhananjaya, Dhruva Sarja, Ganesh, and Upendra will participate in this league.
KCC 2023 groups:
Group A: Kadamba Lions, Rashtrakuta Panthers, and Vijayanagara Patriots
Group B: Ganga Warriors, Hoysala Eagles and Wadiyar Chargers
KCC 2023 Schedule:
February 24
Ganga Warriors vs Hoysala Eagles
Hoysala Eagles vs Wodeyar Chargers
Kadamba Lions vs Rashtrakoota Panthers
February 25
Vijayanagara Patriots vs Kadamba Lions
Ganga Warriors vs Wodeyar Charger
Rashtrakoota Panthers vs Vijayanagara Patriots
Speaking of match tickets, so far organizers have not revealed anything about tickets. But as per sources, KCC 2023 match tickets will be available on Paytm Insider and BookMyShow App. The ticket fare may cost between Rs 100 to 5000.
