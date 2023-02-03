KCC 2023 Tickets Bookings and Price Details

Kannada Chalanachita Cup(KCC 2023) is back with its third edition. The much-awaited KCC 2023 T10 cricket tournament will be held on February 24 and 25 at Chinna Swamy Stadium, Bengaluru. Former international cricketers and Kannada actors will participate in this league which will be an eye feast for the fans.

Suresh Raina, Brian Lara, Chris Gayle, Subramaniam Badrinath, Herschelle Gibbs, and Tillakaratne Dilshan are among the former cricketers who will compete in the competition. Star actors Shiva Rajkumar, Sudeepa, Daali Dhananjaya, Dhruva Sarja, Ganesh, and Upendra will participate in this league.

KCC 2023 groups:

Group A: Kadamba Lions, Rashtrakuta Panthers, and Vijayanagara Patriots

Group B: Ganga Warriors, Hoysala Eagles and Wadiyar Chargers

KCC 2023 Schedule:

February 24

Ganga Warriors vs Hoysala Eagles

Hoysala Eagles vs Wodeyar Chargers

Kadamba Lions vs Rashtrakoota Panthers

February 25

Vijayanagara Patriots vs Kadamba Lions

Ganga Warriors vs Wodeyar Charger

Rashtrakoota Panthers vs Vijayanagara Patriots

Speaking of match tickets, so far organizers have not revealed anything about tickets. But as per sources, KCC 2023 match tickets will be available on Paytm Insider and BookMyShow App. The ticket fare may cost between Rs 100 to 5000.

Also Read: KCC 2023 Start Date, Teams, Schedule, Venue, Players and Streaming Details