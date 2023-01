KCC 2023: Suresh Raina, Chris Gayle, Brian Lara To Play in Kannada Chalanachitra Cup 2023

The third edition of the Kannada Cinema Cup (KCC) T10 Cricket Tournament 2023 will be held on February 24 and 25 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, said filmmaker Kichcha Sudeep, one of the organizers of the tournament. Six former international cricketers will participate in this and will add more excitement to the KCC tournament.

During the extended auction of players for the KCC tournament held on Thursday, January 26, the team owners, captains and players were decided. Ganga Warriors, Rashtrakuta Panthers, Vijayanagar Patriots, Wodeyar Chargers and Hoysala Eagles will compete in the two-day tournament. This year, former international cricketers Brian Lara, Chris Gayle, Suresh Raina, Subramaniam Badrinath, Herschel Gibbs, and Tillakaratne Dilshan are playing in the KCC tournament.

Hoysala Eagles team:

Chris Gayle, Kiccha Sudeep (Leader), Sagar Gowda, Anoop Bhandari, Nagarjuna Sharma, Arjun Bachchan, Vishwa, Manju Pavagada, Sunil Gowda, Tarun Sudhir, Rohit Gowda, Ritesh Bhatkal, Abhishek Badkar.

Ganga Warriors team:

Suresh Raina, Darling Krishna (Leader). Dhananjaya, Karan Arya, Naveen Raghu, Vaibhav Ram, Mallikacharan Wadi, Naresh Gandhi, Sudarshan, Sunil Rao, Simple Suni, Prasanna, Praveen, Shivakumar Bi.

Vijayanagar Patriots team:

Herschel Gibbs, Pradeep (captain), Upendra, Trivikram, Garuda Ram, Vikas, Dharma Keerthi Raj, Vitthal Kamath, Kiran, Sachin, Mahesh, Adarsh, Rajat Hegde.

Kadamba Lions team:

Thilakaratne Dilshan, Ganesh (captain), Renuk, Vyasraj, Loki, Pratap V, Loki CK, Yogesh, Pawan Wodeyar, Pritam Gubbi, Rakshit S, Rishi Bopanna, Rajeev Hanu.

Rashtrakuta Panthers team:

Subramaniam Badrinath, Jayaram Karthik (captain), Dhruva Sarja, Vinod Kini, Chandan Kumar, Sanjay, Pratap Narayan, Manu Ayyappa, Alak Anand, Jaggi, Syed, Nihal Ullal, Anishwar Gautham.

Wadeer Chargers team:

Brian Lara, Sivarajkumar (captain), Arjun Yogi, Nirup Bhandari, CM Harsha, Ram Pawan, Vijay, Ganesh Raj, Madhu, Mohit BA, Rahul Prasanna, Aryan, Thaman S.

