KCC 2023: Suresh Raina About Kichcha Sudeep After His Team Ganga Warriors Wins Final

KCC 2023: Suresh Raina's team Ganga Warriors won the Kannada Chalanachitra Cup 2023 against Vijayanagar Patriots at Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru on Saturday.

Suresh Raina played a key role in the team's win. In the final match, with bat 54*(29), with ball : 1-0-3-2, 2 catches, 1 runout and also won the Man of the match award.

After winning the title Suresh Raina wrote that "Had a great time playing at Chinnaswamy Stadium again, brings back so many memories. Thankyou #KCC @Kichchasudeepa bhai, it was superbly organised and looking forward to the next season," wrote Suresh Raina on his Instagram handle.

It is worth to mention that Kichcha Sudeep has organised the 2day T10 tournament successfully bringing Sandalwood stars and international former cricket players.