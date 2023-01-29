KCC 2023 Start Date, Teams, Schedule, Venue, Players and Streaming Details

KCC 2023: The third edition of the much-anticipated Kannada Chalanachitra Cup will start on February 24. A galaxy of stars including great international cricketers and Kannada actors. Suresh Raina, Brian Lara, Chris Gayle, Subramaniam Badrinath, Herschelle Gibbs, and Tillakaratne Dilshan are among the former cricketers who will compete in the competition. Aside from cricketers, the league will feature numerous well-known actors. Star actors Shiva Rajkumar, Sudeepa, Daali Dhananjaya, Dhruva Sarja, Ganesh, and Upendra.

Here are the full details about KCC 2023:

When will KCC 2023 start?

The Kannada Chalanachitra Cup 2023 will start on February 24.

At what place KCC 2023 league will be held?

KCC 2023 event was originally scheduled to take place in Mysuru, has been moved to Bengaluru owing to security concerns

KCC 2023 groups:

Group A: Kadamba Lions, Rashtrakuta Panthers, and Vijayanagara Patriots

Group B: Ganga Warriors, Hoysala Eagles and Wadiyar Chargers

KCC 2023 teams:

Hoysala Eagles:

Chris Gayle, Sudeepa (C), Sagar Gowda, Anup Bhandari, Nagarjuna Sharma, Arjun Bachchan, Vishwa, Manju Pavagada, Sunil Gowda, Tharun Sudheer, Rohit Gowda, Ritesh Bhatkal, Abhishek Baadkar.

Ganga Warriors:

Suresh Raina, Dhananjaya, Karan Arya, Naveen Raghu, Vaibhav Ram, Mallikacharan Wadi, Sudarshan, Sunil Rao, Simple Suni, Prasanna, Rajan Hassan, Praveen, Shivakumar BU, Krishna (C)

Vijayanagara Patriots:

Herschelle Gibbs, Upendra, Trivikram, Garuda Ram, Vikas, Dharma Keerthi Raj, Vittal Kamath, Kiran, Sachin, Mahesh Krishna, Mayur Patel, Adarsh, Rajat Hegde, Pradeep (C)

Kadamba Lions:

T Dilshan, Ganesh (C), Renuk, Vyasraj, Loki, Pratap V, Loki CK, Yogesh, Abhilash, Pavan Wadeyar, Preetham Gubbi, Rakshith S, Rishi Bopanna, Rajiv Hanu

Rashtrakuta Panthers:

S. Badrinath, Dhruva Sarja, Vinod Kini, Chandan Kumar, Sanjay, Prathap Narayan, Manu Aiyyappa, Alak Ananda, Jaggi, Syed, Nihal Ullal, Aneeshwar Gautham, Jayaram Karthik (C)

Wodeyar Chargers:

Brian Lara, Shivanna (C), Arjun Yogi, Nirup Bhandari, Naresh Gandhi, CM Harsha, Ram Pavan, Vijay, Ganesh Raj, Madhu, Mohit BA, Rahul Prasanna, Aaryan, Thaman S

KCC 2023 Schedule:

February 24

Ganga Warriors vs Hoysala Eagles

Hoysala Eagles vs Wodeyar Chargers

Kadamba Lions vs Rashtrakoota Panthers

February 25

Vijayanagara Patriots vs Kadamba Lions

Ganga Warriors vs Wodeyar Charger

Rashtrakoota Panthers vs Vijayanagara Patriots

Where to watch KCC 2023 matches?

The live streaming of KCC 2023 will be available on the Voot platform.

