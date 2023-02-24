KCC 2023: Kiccha Sudeep's Hoysala Eagles Lost by 1 Run To Ganga Warriors

KCC 2023: Kiccha Sudeep's Hoysala Eagles faced Darling Krishna's Ganga Warriors in the first match of the third Kannada Chalanachitra Cup.

Sudeep won the toss and then decided to bowl first. Ganga Warriors had a a promising start set by Suresh Raina's quick 20 and Karan Arryan's unbeaten 71. However, in the allocated 10 Ganga Warriors scored 114, giving Sudeep's team 115 runs target.

In response, Hoysala Eagles team struggled to maintain a consistent run rate as the Ganga Warriors bowled a tight line. Ritesh Bhatkal's innings didn't help the team as a result Ganga Warriors won by one run.