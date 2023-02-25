KCC 2023: Herschelle Gibbs Superb Knock Helps Upendra's Team To Win

KCC 2023: Upendra's Vijayangar Patriots began the Kannada Chalanachitra Cup day 2 against Ganesh's Kadamba Lions with a win.

Pradeep Bogadi, Upendra's team captain, won the toss and chose to field. Pavan Wadeyar replaced Preetham Gubbi in the Kadamba Lions' starting lineup, and Loki took the place of Yogi.

Before losing Tilakaratne Dilshan, the opening pair of Rajeev Hanu and Tilakaratne Dilshan put on 81 runs in five and a half overs. Rajeev went on to score 52 of 26 as the team went on to post the highest score of the tournament so far, 121-4, and set Vijayangar Patriots a target of 122.

In response, openers Pradeep Bogadi and Herschelle Gibbs started slowly, reaching 61 at the halfway point and gradually picking up the pace. By the eighth over, the openers had put on 108 for no loss, the majority of which came from Gibbs' bat. The Vijayanagar Patriots won with five balls to spare, thanks to Gibbs' 84 of 32 balls and skipper Pradeep's 27 of 23 balls.