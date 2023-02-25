KCC 2023 Final Match Date, Teams and Rules

KCC 2023: The third season of the Kannada Chalachitracup 2023 will end on Feburary 25 with a superb final match.

Six teams Ganga Warriors, Hoysala Eagles, Wodeyar Charges, Rashtrakoota Panthers, Vijayanagara Patriots and Kadamba Lions competed in the third season. With a closing ceremony the 2day T10 event will end garndly on Saturday, February 25.

International cricket players Suresh Raina (India), Brian Lara (West Indies), Chris Gayle (West Indies), Subramaniam Badrinath (India), Herschelle Gibbs (South Africa) and Tillakaratne Dilshan (Sri Lanka) played in this tournament.

Final top two teams will be decided based on number of wins, run rate, wickets. At the end of Day 1, the Hoysala Eagles, Ganga Warriors and Kadamba Lions all had one win each. And now, the Vijayanagar Patriots also have one victory.