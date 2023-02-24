KCC 2023: Chris Gayle's Superb Knock Helps Kiccha Sudeep's Team To Win

KCC 2023 started on a grand note on February 24 at Bangalore. In the first match of the tournament between Hoysala Eagles and Ganga Warriors team Kiccha Sudeep's Hoysala Eagles lost by one run. In the crucial match for Hoysala Eagles, they bounce back and won.

In the second match of the day, Shivarajkumar won the toss and chose to bowl to the Hoysala Eagles.

The Wodeyar Chargers reached 105 for five wickets in their allotted ten overs.

Sudeep came as an opener in this match and joined Chris Gayle on the field to chase down the total. While Sudeep was dismissed early, Arjun Bachchan who came at number three led the team to victory with more than three overs and nine wickets to spare.

Gayle, who struggled in the first match, scored an unbeaten 59 off 23 balls, while Bachchan got 34 off nine balls, including two consecutive sixes off Shivarajkumar's bowling.