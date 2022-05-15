Kasi Viswanathan Clarifies on CSK-Jadeja Spat

After Ravindra Jadeja was ruled out of the IPL 2022 owing to an injury, there was another news that Chennai Super Kings unfollowed him on Instagram.

"Ravindra Jadeja suffered a bruised rib and was ruled out of the Chennai Super Kings' match against the Delhi Capitals on Sunday. He was being monitored, and based on medical advice, he has been ruled out for the remainder of the IPL season "CSK stated in a statement.

Fans found that CSK's official Instagram handle has unfollowed Ravindra Jadeja, which leads to speculation that there are rifts between CSK and Ravindra Jadeja.

CSK's CEO, Kasi Viswanathan, has finally spoken out on the matter. He stated that he was unaware of anything about social media.

"I don't follow anybody or anything on social media. I have no idea what is going on there. What I can tell you is that there has been no issue from the management side, and I am not aware of anything on social media. Jadeja will always be a part of the CSK's plans for the future "He stated.