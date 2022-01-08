Kartik Aaryan For Virat Kohli biopic?

Biopics on sports stars are the latest trend in cinema these days. In particular, a lot of biopic films have been made on cricketers. MS Dhoni, 83, and one on boxing legend Mary Kom movies were box office hits.

Recently, Anushka Sharma shared the teaser of Chadka Xpress in which Anushka Sharma will be seen in the role of a veteran cricketer, Jhulan Goswami. Another biopic is on cards which revolve around the journey of Indian cricketer Mithali Raj. The movie titled "Shabaash Mithu' will star Taapsee Pannu in the lead.

Former player Harbhajan Singh also expressed his desire to have a biopic on him saying it would be great to have someone make a film or a web series on his life story.

It is a known fact that Virat Kohli has a huge fan base. To portray his character, most of the actors would show interest. Kartik Aaryan seems to be on the list.

In the latest interview, Kartik Aaryan said he would love to do a biopic on Virat Kohli.

On the professional front, Virat Kohli is currently busy playing Test matches against South Africa.