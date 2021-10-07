Karan Johar Shelves Yuvraj Singh Biopic After Cricketer Demands A List Actor in Lead?

Yuvraj Singh's name will be written in sports history forever, as there aren't many athletes who have made a return after battling cancer.

The entire country prayed for his recovery, and we were able to see his return to the field on television. Despite his post-cancer challenges, his return was nothing short of a film happening in front of our eyes.

We have seen box office hit biopics like MS Dhoni: The Untold Story and Dangal, and Sachin: A Billion Dreams in recent years. Luv Ranjan recently announced that he would be producing a biopic about former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly.

The rumour of Karan Johar directing Yuvraj's biography began circulating last year, but there had been no big developments until now. According to reports, the project has cancelled

Also Read: Anshu Malik First Female Indian Wrestler in World Championships

Yuvraj Singh's life has been a roller coaster ride, with highs and lows as well as his battle with cancer. As a result, Karan was eager to make a biopic. He had met with Yuvraj and his team several times and was on the verge of purchasing the rights.

This was the original plan that Karan would cast a new face in Yuvraj's biopic. However, the latest report suggests that KJO shelved the biopic idea after the former cricketer demanded that an A-list actor play his role. It now remains to be seen if the Bollywood director would bow down to the demands of Yuvraj and come back on the project