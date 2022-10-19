Kapil Dev Shocking Revelations On India's Winning Chances in T20 World Cup 2022

Kapil Dev, the captain of India who won the ODI World Cup in 1983, believes that the Men in Blue's chances of reaching the T20 World Cup 2022 semifinals are barely 33%. The Super 12 stage has proved difficult for Rohit Sharma's team, and things may grow much worse in light of the results from the preliminary qualification round.

Kapil said this during a promotional event in Lucknow that India's prospects of reaching the semi-finals have less chances

"In T20 cricket, a team that wins one game may lose the next... Talking about India's prospects of winning the World Cup is exceedingly challenging. Can they reach the top four? is the question.

And since only once they reach the top four can anything be stated, I worry about that. India's chances of finishing in the top (last) four are, in my opinion, only 30%.

