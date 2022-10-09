Kapil Dev Makes Bold Comments On Players Who Feels Pressure In Cricket

IPL 2023: Kapil Dev, India's World Cup hero in 1983, made a controversial statement about T20 leagues such as the IPL. When asked how players deal with pressure in modern cricket, the 63-year-old said that he heard a lot of concerns about the pressure of playing in the IPL. He then asked the players not to play in the IPL if they were under too much pressure.

As a guest at the 'Champions of Aakash 2022' event, Kapil Dev discussed how things have changed in modern cricket since he played.

"I had a strong desire to play. That was the difference. I'd modify the topic somewhat. These days, I hear a lot on television. 'There's pressure. We play IPL. There's a lot of pressure,' people say. I just have one piece of advice: "don't play." What exactly is this pressure? "There should be no pressure if you are enthusiastic," he stated on the show.

"These 'American words' have appeared, whether due to stress or sadness. This is beyond my comprehension. I work as a farmer. That is where I came from. We played for fun, and if there's fun, there can't be pressure, "he added.

