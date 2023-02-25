Kannada Chalanachitra Cup 2023

KCC 2023:The third season of Kannada Chalanchitra Cup 2023 has kicked off in Bangalore. A total of six teams will complete in the T10 legaue.

On first day, Darling Krishna's Ganga Warriors defeated Hoysala Tigers by one run in a nail-biting thriller. The Tigers then defeated Shivarajkumar's Wodeyar Chargers, thanks entirely to a Chris Gayle special. Dhruva Sarja's Rashtrakuta Panthers defeated the Kadamba Lions in the day's final game.

Before the league start, Kichcha Sudeep, Shivanna and Upendra Cheered KCC Players and spectators.

Watch video here:

Today's Schedule:

February 25

Vijayanagara Patriots vs Kadamba Lions

Ganga Warriors vs Wodeyar Charger

Rashtrakoota Panthers vs Vijayanagara Patriots