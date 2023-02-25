Kannada Chalanachitra Cup 2023
KCC 2023:The third season of Kannada Chalanchitra Cup 2023 has kicked off in Bangalore. A total of six teams will complete in the T10 legaue.
On first day, Darling Krishna's Ganga Warriors defeated Hoysala Tigers by one run in a nail-biting thriller. The Tigers then defeated Shivarajkumar's Wodeyar Chargers, thanks entirely to a Chris Gayle special. Dhruva Sarja's Rashtrakuta Panthers defeated the Kadamba Lions in the day's final game.
Before the league start, Kichcha Sudeep, Shivanna and Upendra Cheered KCC Players and spectators.
Watch video here:
UNIVERSAL BOSS @henrygayle steps for ನಮ್ಮ ಕನ್ನಡ song.❤️🔥#chrisgayle #KCCseason3 #KCC3 #Bengaluru #nammakarnataka pic.twitter.com/tSdxQ5o9Rq
— 𝙷𝙰𝚁𝚂𝙷𝙰 𝚁𝙰𝙹𝚄🌠 (@Harsha_raju07) February 24, 2023
Today's Schedule:
February 25
Vijayanagara Patriots vs Kadamba Lions
Ganga Warriors vs Wodeyar Charger
Rashtrakoota Panthers vs Vijayanagara Patriots